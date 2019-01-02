Ohio Township Association offers four scholarships

The Ohio Township Association (OTA) offers four scholarships annually. The scholarships are awarded in the amount of $1,500 each and are given in two categories: Local Government Achievement (two scholarships available) and Academic Achievement (two scholarships available).

The scholarships are for high school seniors who are U.S. citizens, are residents of a township, and for those planning to attend a two or four-year Ohio college or university the following fall.

The application is available on the OTA website at www.ohiotownships.org under About Us, then Scholarship Program. The deadline is Jan. 29.

Finalists will be notified in March and winners will be announced in May.