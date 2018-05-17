Ohio University honored for environmental stewardship

COLUMBUS — Ohio Environmental Protection Agency Director Craig Butler recognized Ohio University with Ohio EPA’s highest environmental stewardship honor highlighting the university’s focus on sustainability and being a national leader in campus environmental stewardship.

Ohio University is the first university in Ohio to achieve platinum-level recognition in Ohio EPA Encouraging Environmental Excellence, E3, program.

The program recognizes businesses and other organizations for completing environmentally beneficial activities and serves as an incentive for organizations to commit to ongoing environmental stewardship.

In 2005, Ohio University became the first public institution in Ohio to employ a full-time staff member dedicated to sustainability.

They coordinate programming for the Sustainable Living Floor in Tanaka Hall and the Ohio University Ecohouse.

The university uses sustainable procurement and green cleaning standards and requires new construction on campus to meet Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, LEED, Silver standards.

Through the E3 program, Ohio EPA Division of Environmental and Financial Assistance helps businesses receive recognition for environmental stewardship efforts.

To learn more about the program and the nomination process, visit www.epa.ohio.gov/ohioe3.aspx, or call 1-800-329-7518.