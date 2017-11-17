Ohio Valley Giant Pumpkin Growers set new records

CANFIELD, Ohio — The Ohio Valley Giant Pumpkin Growers set a world record Oct. 14 at Parks Garden Center, Canfield.

The club’s 23rd annual weigh-off produced the world record average for the ten heaviest pumpkins at a single location, 1,825 pounds per pumpkin.

Dave and Carol Stelts of Enon Valley, Pennsylvania set the Pennsylvania record for heaviest pumpkin at 2,090.5 pounds.

Finishing second was Karl Haist of Clarence Center, New York with 2,003 pounds, a New York state record.

Don Barron of LaSalle, Michigan, was third with 1,867.5 pounds. Fourth was Todd Cotterman of Fenton, Michigan with 1,794 pounds. In fifth place was Alan and Joan Gibson of Salem, Ohio, with 1,793.5 pounds.

Other winners

Lee and Derrick Zappa of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania had the Pennsylvania record watermelon at 2,10.5 pounds.

Bill Neptune of New Concord, Ohio came in second with a 207.5-pound watermelon.

State records for widest sunflower head were: Ohio — Jerry Rose and Jerry Rose III of Huntsburg, Ohio, 29 inches and; Pennsylvania — Derrick Zappa of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, 28.5 inches.

Jerry Rose and Jerry Rose Ill of Huntsburg, Ohio, exhibited the heaviest tomato at 4.68 pounds and heaviest Jack O’Lantern pumpkin at 139.5 pounds.

John Harnica of Dundee, Michigan, exhibited the longest gourd at 135 inches. Glenna Rea of Massillon, Ohio, won the “Howard Dill” award for best looking giant pumpkin.

Jerry Rose and Jerry Rose Ill of Huntsburg, Ohio, were named Grand Exhibitors.

Best New Grower went to Paul and Doreen Wishnok of Erie, Pennsylvania. They had a 1,292.5-pound pumpkin.

For more information on the Ohio Valley Giant Pumpkin Growers, visit the club’s website, www.ovgpq.com.