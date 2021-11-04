Ohio Valley Giant Pumpkin Growers set new world record

CANFIELD, Ohio — The Ohio Valley Giant Pumpkin Growers set a new world record for weighing the heaviest top 10 average pumpkins grown this year. The club’s 27th annual weigh-off was Oct. 9, at Parks Garden Center in Canfield.

The first-place heaviest pumpkin was 2,365 pounds, grown by Andy Wolf of Little Valley, New York. Quinn Werner of Saegertown, Pennsylvania followed in second place with the new Pennsylvania state record giant pumpkin weighing in at 2,143 pounds. Chuck Greathouse of Hartville, Ohio rounded out the top three with his giant pumpkin weighing 2,133.50.

The next seven remaining growers also contributed hefty weight giants to bring the Ohio Valley Giant Pumpkin Growers new world record giant pumpkin top 10 average weight of 2,031.91 pounds.

Winners were also crowned in other giant vegetable and flower categories. Jason Gfeller grew the longest long gourd, measuring 137.125 inches, Jerry Rose finished in first place with the heaviest tomato weighing in at 5.72 pounds, Lee Zappa exhibited the largest sunflower head measuring 24.25 inches and Nick Harp presented the largest marrow at 20.82 pounds.

The new 2021 World Record Giant Pumpkin was grown in Italy by Stefano Cutrupi weighing in at 2,702.9 pounds, from an Ohio Valley Giant Pumpkin Growers Club seed. For more information, visit ovgpg.com.