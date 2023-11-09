Ohio veterans hunt at Zaleski State Forest

COLUMBUS — Sixteen Ohio veterans were treated to a guided archery hunt last month at Zaleski State Forest by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The ODNR divisions of Forestry, Wildlife and Parks and Watercraft partnered with the Buckeye Hero Hunt Committee to provide this opportunity to hunt white-tailed deer.

Veterans who applied to participate attended the event free of charge. Volunteers assisted the Buckeye Hero Hunt Committee in supporting the veterans with their hunt and providing meals, lodging and equipment. Fourteen deer were harvested between Oct. 14 and Oct. 15. This hunt provided an opportunity to effectively manage the damage white-tailed deer cause to the forest ecosystem in a specific area of Zaleski State Forest.