Ohio waterfowl hunting season dates updated

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Wildlife Council received two updates to the upcoming 2021-22 waterfowl hunting seasons during its regularly scheduled meeting March 17. Both updates were prepared by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife following feedback from hunters.

The first updated proposal moves North Zone waterfowl dates for the 2021-22 season to align duck and goose hunting and include opportunities during the holidays. New North Zone duck hunting dates were proposed from Oct. 23 to Oct. 31 and from Nov. 13 to Jan. 2, 2022. New North Zone goose hunting dates were proposed from Oct. 23 to Oct. 31 and from Nov. 13 to Feb. 5, 2022.

The second updated proposal changes the special waterfowl hunting weekend for youth hunters, active-duty military and military veterans to Oct. 2 and Oct. 3. Because this season is traditionally held during the first weekend in October, this proposal aligns the 2021 dates with previous years.

The Ohio Wildlife Council is an eight-member board that approves all Division of Wildlife proposed rules and regulations. Council meetings are held virtually and open to the public. Individuals interested in providing comments are asked to call 614-265-6304 at least two days prior to the meeting to register. All comments are required to be 3 minutes or less.

The Ohio Wildlife Council’s next scheduled meeting is April 7.