Ohio wild turkey season is coming to a close

COLUMBUS — Ohio hunters harvested 14,442 wild turkeys through May 23, during the spring wild turkey hunting season.

Spring wild turkey hunting concluded May 23 in Ohio’s south zone, which includes 83 counties. Hunting in the northeast zone (Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake and Trumbull counties), closed May 30.

The total wild turkey harvest represents 30 days of hunting in the south zone and 23 days in the northeast zone, and includes the 1,473 turkeys taken during the 2021 youth season.

Hunters harvested 17,789 wild turkeys over the same time period during the 2020 spring hunting season.

The top 10 counties for wild turkey harvest during the 2021 season: Columbiana (454), Belmont (444), Meigs (437), Tuscarawas (417), Jefferson (408), Monroe (408), Washington (398), Guernsey (376), Muskingum (373), and Ashtabula (368).

Wild turkeys through May 23

A county list of all wild turkeys checked by hunters through May 23 is shown. Results from the south zone include 30 days of hunting, 23 days in the northeast zone and includes the youth hunting season.

The first number following the county’s name shows the harvest numbers for 2021, and the 2020 numbers through the corresponding season length are in parentheses.

Harvest numbers are raw data and subject to change.

Adams: 358 (421)

Allen: 65 (79)

Ashland: 149 (170)

Ashtabula 368 (406)

Athens: 324 (380)

Auglaize: 29 (54)

Belmont: 444 (533)

Brown: 345 (433)

Butler: 173 (237)

Carroll: 286 (368)

Champaign: 56 (106)

Clark: 12 (17)

Clermont: 249 (367)

Clinton: 51 (92)

Columbiana: 454 (395)

Coshocton: 331 (450)

Crawford: 47 (59)

Cuyahoga 8 (6)

Darke: 48 (68)

Defiance: 160 (244)

Delaware: 85 (127)

Erie: 46 (41)

Fairfield: 81 (115)

Fayette: 7 (17)

Franklin: 17 (21)

Fulton: 103 (118)

Gallia: 359 (398)

Geauga 151 (192)

Greene: 17 (22)

Guernsey: 376 (508)

Hamilton: 83 (147)

Hancock: 28 (48)

Hardin: 84 (103)

Harrison: 351 (458)

Henry: 48 (56)

Highland: 317 (412)

Hocking: 216 (271)

Holmes: 167 (241)

Huron: 88 (112)

Jackson: 293 (351)

Jefferson: 408 (413)

Knox: 271 (317)

Lake 57 (61)

Lawrence: 182 (228)

Licking: 276 (319)

Logan: 88 (116)

Lorain: 107 (141)

Lucas: 50 (54);

Madison: 5 (11)

Mahoning: 181 (198)

Marion: 30 (46)

Medina: 95 (118)

Meigs: 437 (503)

Mercer: 10 (30)

Miami: 18 (29)

Monroe: 408 (532)

Montgomery: 23 (28)

Morgan: 267 (322)

Morrow: 107 (146)

Muskingum: 373 (499)

Noble: 347 (399)

Ottawa: 1 (1)

Paulding: 69 (75)

Perry: 249 (283)

Pickaway: 12 (33)

Pike: 185 (197)

Portage: 184 (248)

Preble: 82 (125)

Putnam: 40 (61);

Richland: 209 (221)

Ross: 262 (334)

Sandusky: 23 (23)

Scioto: 228 (272)

Seneca: 123 (108)

Shelby: 42 (39)

Stark: 240 (270)

Summit: 64 (79)

Trumbull 270 (348)

Tuscarawas: 417 (528)

Union: 34 (48)

Van Wert: 10 (22)

Vinton: 233 (294)

Warren: 67 (110)

Washington: 398 (484)

Wayne: 102 (123)

Williams: 183 (192)

Wood: 24 (31)

Wyandot: 77 (87).

2021 total: 14,442

2020 total: (17,789)