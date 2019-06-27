Ohio Women’s Outdoor Adventures weekend registration opens

COLUMBUS — The 6th annual Ohio Women’s Outdoor Adventures weekend will run Sept. 13-15 at Mohican State Park.
This year’s program features stand up paddling, kayaking, power boating, fishing, gun safety and shooting, archery, hiking and nature photography.
A complete listing of sessions and registration details may be viewed at www.watercraft.ohiodnr.gov/owoa.
Registration opens June 19.
The event is open to all women aged 16 and older (minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian).
Participants will stay at Mohican State Park Lodge and Conference Center, located in the Mansfield area.
The cost is $320 per person and includes lodging, five meals, transportation between venues and evening activities.
