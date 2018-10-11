Ohioan tops KILE junior steer show

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Layne Lassnick, of Painesville, Ohio, showed her 1,340-pound steer claimed top honors in the market steer show at the 2018 Keystone International Livestock Exposition Oct. 6 in Harrisburg.

This is the second year in a row that Lassnick has claimed the grand champion junior market steer title.

Lassnick first rose above a class of five steers in her heavyweight class before winning heavyweight champion and the overall title.

Claiming reserve grand champion steer honors was Kendra Padilla of Friedens, Somerset County. Her steer, weighing 1,320 pounds, was also the champion middleweight.

Preview show

The Champion Farm Show Preview Steer was awarded to Rylee Stockdale of Dayton, Armstrong County.

Alexis Meily of Huntingdon County, showed the reserve grand champion Farm Show Preview steer. The owners plan to exhibit those animals in three months at the 2019 Pennsylvania Farm Show in January.

Class winners

Other champions in the junior market steer show included:

Champion lightweight: Chase Hanson of Lewisburg, W.Va.; reserve champion lightweight: Alexis Minch of Avella, Washington County;

Champion middleweight: Kendra Padilla of Friedens, Somerset County; reserve champion middleweight, Alli Jobe of Greensburg, Westmoreland County;

Reserve champion heavyweight: Kansas Ealy of West Alexander, Washington County.