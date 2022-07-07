Ohioans attend 2022 Beef Leaders Institute

SAINT JOSEPH, Mo. — Justin Spengler, Jackson, Ohio; Kirsten Nickles, Wooster, Ohio; and Shawn Howell, Shelby, Ohio, were three of the 26 American Angus Association members from across the country that attended the 2022 Beef Leaders Institute June 13-17. 

The annual event is hosted by the American Angus Association and funded by the Angus Foundation and Certified Angus Beef brand. It provides association members the opportunity to experience the beef value chain from pasture to plate.

