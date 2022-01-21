Ohioans honored for support of fairs

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — Honors were awarded to 48 individuals and organizations for outstanding service to their local fairs at the 97th Ohio Fair Managers Association annual convention at the Greater Columbus Convention Center.

Of this group, 16 received the Director’s Award for Innovation and Excellence for their progressive ideas and actions to improve and strengthen their fairs.

Ohio Department of Agriculture Director Dorothy Pelanda presented each winner with a certificate. Those chosen for the special honor received plaques.

The award recipients were:

Adams County Fair: Corbett Phipps

Henry County Fair: Laura Rohlf

Ashland County Fair: Barry Litten

Holmes County Fair: Kerry Taylor (Director’s award)

Ashtabula County Fair: Ryan Schwotzer (director’s award)

Jefferson County Fair: Vicki Whinnery (director’s award)

Athens County Fair: Tom Weekly

Madison County Fair: Dave Monnin

Auglaize County Fair: Dennis Dickie

Marion County Fair: Keith Seckel

Brown County Fair: Paul Hall (director’s award)

Meigs County Fair: Jim Ridenour (director’s award)

Butler County Fair: Mary Jo Little (director’s award)

Miami County Fair: Melissa Kleptz

Canfield Fair: Ward Campbell

Monroe County Fair: Jack Cera

Carroll County Fair: Ashton’s Preservation Association

Ottawa County Fair: Richard Petersen

Clark County Fair: Steve Turnbull

Perry County Fair: John Russell

Clermont County Fair: Robert Young

Portage County Fair: Ernest Rufener (director’s award)

Clinton County Fair: Dave Albers (director’s award) and Kim Albers (director’s award)

Preble County Fair: Rob Caldwell

Putnam County Fair: Peg Kruse

Columbiana County Fair: Tim Yarian (director’s award)

Richland County Fair: Angela Phillips

Coshocton County Fair: Chuck Ellis (director’s award) and Sally Ellis (director’s award)

Richwood Independent Fair: Steve Robinson

Ross County Fair: Gary Prater

Crawford County Fair: Ron Storer

Seneca County Fair: Bryan Zimmerman

Delaware County Fair: Morgan Mellen (director’s award) and Laryssa Hook (director’s award)

Summit County Fair: Mike Hawsman and Angela Hawsman

Geauga County Fair: Vicki Koller

Tuscarawas County Fair: Bob Sensel

Greene County Fair: Bob King (director’s award)

Washington County Fair: James Booth, Kevin Ritter and James Booth

Hamilton County Fair: Shirley Mesley

Hardin County Fair: Matt Jennings (director’s award)

Harrison County Fair: Dale Norris

Wayne County Fair: Ronald Grosjean (director’s award)

For more information on Ohio’s fairs, visit agri.ohio.gov.

Two inducted in fairs hall of fame

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Fair Managers inducted Robert Reidenbach, Ashland County, and James Ridenour, Meigs County, into the Ohio Fairs Hall of Fame Class of 2022, at the 97th annual convention and conference, Jan. 9, at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Columbus.

Ridenour. Ridenour who passed away Feb. 10, 2021, supported the Meigs County Fair for more than 50 years. He was a supporter of the junior fair and livestock auctions. He was instrumental in donating substantially to the Ridenour Family Livestock Arena.

Reidenbach. Reidenbach served on the Ashland County Fair board for 51 years. Under his leadership, Ashland County Fair was the first handicapped accessible fairgrounds in Ohio.

He was the 1994 Ohio District Five Outstanding Fair Supporter. He served on many fair committees and initiated the youth tractor safety program. He was a 4-H adviser, and the Loudonville FFA awarded him honorary chapter member.