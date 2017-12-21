Ohio’s 3Q shale oil and gas production climbs

1,760 horizontal shale wells reported oil and natural gas production during the third quarter

(Scroll down to see the list of the top-producing wells.)

COLUMBUS — During the third quarter of 2017, Ohio’s horizontal shale wells produced 4,165,729 barrels of oil and 460,558,077 Mcf (460 billion cubic feet) of natural gas, according to the figures released by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

Natural gas production from the third quarter of 2017 showed an increase over the third quarter of 2016, while oil production also increased by nearly 3 percent for the same period.

During the second quarter of 2017, Ohio’s horizontal shale wells produced 4,044,072 barrels of oil and 388,560,451 Mcf (388 billion cubic feet) of natural gas.

The ODNR quarterly report lists 1,796 horizontal shale wells, 1,760 of which reported oil and natural gas production during the quarter, that’s nearly 100 more wells reporting production than in the second quarter of 2017 (1,659).

Of the 1,760 reporting oil and natural gas results:

The average amount of oil produced was 2,367 barrels.

The average amount of natural gas produced was 261,681 Mcf.

The average number of third quarter days in production was 88.

(Click to enlarge lists)