Ohio’s maple driving tour set for March

GEAUGA, Ohio — The free Northeast Ohio Maple Driving Tour hosted by Maple Producers of Northeast Ohio will cover 17 stops in Geauga, Lake and Ashtabula counties.

Across northeast Ohio on March 3-4 and March 10-11, local maple syrup producers will be inviting the public to view their maple sugar camps. Some are traditional camps where sap is gathered from buckets and some are modern systems using miles of tubing, reverse osmosis and other technology.

Many producers offer “Tastes of Maple” for your enjoyment to show the many ways maple is used in cooking, baking and beverages. Visitors can pick a couple stops to visit or try to visit all the stops over the two weekends.

Several camps will be open on Saturday only, so be sure to check the full listing before heading out. Visitors at the stop owned by an Amish producer are asked not to take any photographs at this stop.

Details

For exact dates, times and locations visit the Maple Producers of NE Ohio Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/MapleSyrupProducersofNEOhio/.