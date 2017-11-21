Ohio’s mineral resources valued over $1.6B

COLUMBUS — Ohio’s mineral resources produced more than $1.6 billion worth of geologic commodities in 2016, according to a newly released report from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

The total value of all non-fuel industrial minerals exceeded $1 billion for the third straight year.

Compiled by the ODNR Division of Geological Survey, the 2016 Report on Ohio Mineral Industries: An Annual Summary of the State’s Economic Geology, provides information regarding the production, value and employment totals of Ohio’s various mineral industries.

Highlights

Total value of all non-fuel industrial minerals increased for the fourth straight year.

Mineral industries produced $145 worth of resources per Ohioan.

Production increased for sand and gravel, sandstone, clay and shale. Sand and gravel production exceeded 34 million tons in 2016, an increase of more than 10 percent from 2015 production values. Sandstone and shale sales each increased more than 10 percent from 2016.

Part of ODNR’s regulatory responsibility is to catalog annually Ohio’s extractive industries. Published yearly, the Report on Ohio Mineral Industries offers basic information about individual mines and groups of mines, as well as detailed geologic information about coal and industrial minerals, along with extensive references.