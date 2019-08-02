Ohio’s Sarah Lehner wins Maurice Core scholarship

MADISON, Wis. — The National Dairy Shrine recently announced that Sarah Lehner of Delaware, Ohio, won a $1,000 Maurice Core scholarship.

Lehner is a student at the Ohio State University, double majoring in animal science and agribusiness & applied economics.

Lehner has been president of her local 4-H and FFA clubs, and served on her high school Student Council and as Ohio Brown Swiss Queen.

She currently belongs to several dairy and agricultural organizations.

Lehner hopes to have a career with a genetics company as a dairy sire analyst or manager in international development.

Award recipients

Other recipients of the Core scholarships include: Jessica Schmitt, Fort Atkinson, Iowa, Iowa State University; Hayley Fernandes, Tulare, California, Cal Poly; Lantz Adams, Laton, California, Cal Poly;

Marie Haase, Somerset, Wisconsin, University of Wisconsin-River Falls; Brianna McBride, Severance, Colorado, Iowa State University; and Matthias Annexstad, St. Peter, Minnesota, University of Minnesota.

The annual National Dairy Shrine Scholarship & Awards Banquet will be held in Madison, Oct. 3, at 5:30 p.m.

For more information about National Dairy Shrine membership, visit www.dairyshrine.org.