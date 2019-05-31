Ohio’s Utica Shale oil and gas production dips in first quarter

COLUMBUS — During the first quarter of 2019, Ohio’s horizontal shale wells produced 5,073,536 barrels of oil and 609,452,391 Mcf (609 billion cubic feet) of natural gas, according to figures released June 1 by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Oil and Gas Resources Management. (Scroll down to see lists of the top 10 producing wells.)

Natural gas production from the first quarter of 2019 was down 8.8% from the final quarter of 2018, but showed a 14.57% increase over the first quarter of 2018.

Oil production from Ohio’s horizontal wells in the first quarter of 2019 was also down from the previous quarter, dropping 12% from the fourth quarter of 2018. Compared to the first quarter of 2018, however, oil production increased 28.69%.

The ODNR quarterly report lists 2,277 horizontal shale wells, 2,228 of which reported oil and natural gas production during the quarter. There were 2,241 wells with reported oil and natural gas production during the fourth quarter of 2018.

Of the wells reporting oil and natural gas results:

The average amount of oil produced was 2,277 barrels.

The average amount of natural gas produced was 273,542 Mcf.

The average number of fourth quarter days in production was 86.

All horizontal production reports can be accessed at oilandgas.ohiodnr.gov/production. Oil and gas reporting totals listed on the report include Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) and condensate.