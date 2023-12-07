Ohio’s youth harvest 10,039 deer during special season

COLUMBUS — Young hunters across Ohio harvested 10,039 white-tailed deer during the two-day youth season, Nov. 18-19, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife.

This year’s youth season total is the second highest harvest on record. In 2007, youth hunters took 10,059 deer with firearms during the two-day youth season.

Each fall, hunters 17 and younger can enjoy a weekend of deer gun hunting with a non-hunting adult before the statewide gun season begins.

The top 10 counties for deer taken during Ohio’s 2023 youth season include: Tuscarawas (391); Coshocton (365); Muskingum (304); Knox (293); Holmes (267); Guernsey (261); Licking (256); Harrison (239); Belmont (209); and Richland (205).

Youth hunters checked 5,736 antlered and 4,303 antlerless deer during the weekend. In 2022, hunters harvested 9,510 deer during the two-day youth gun season. The three-year average from 2020 to 2022 is 7,649 deer.

The Division of Wildlife had issued 41,866 youth deer permits through Nov. 19. Youth permits are valid for all remaining Ohio deer hunting seasons.

Youth hunting seasons are also available for small game, wild turkey, and waterfowl. Anyone interested in learning to hunt or becoming a mentor to a new hunter can visit the Wild Ohio Harvest Community at ohiodnr.gov/discover-and-learn/education-training/wild-ohio-harvest-community for information on how to get started, hunting-related workshops, and special hunting opportunities for mentors and new hunters.