Online oil, gas lease sale for Wayne National Forest

WASHINGTON — The Bureau of Land Management Eastern States will hold its quarterly online oil and gas lease sale March 22.

The sale will include two parcels totaling approximately 345 acres in the Marietta unit of the Wayne National Forest, Ohio; and three parcels totaling approximately 140 acres of split estate (private surface, federally owned minerals) in White and Van Buren counties, Arkansas.

Auction

The online auction will begin at 8 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on EnergyNet.com. The open bidding period for each parcel will run for three hours from start to finish.

You must register as a bidder on the EnergyNet site before the sale in order to submit bids for any individual parcel.

Protests

The public may protest any of the parcels being offered in the sale until Feb. 20. Protests may not be e-mailed or hand-delivered.

Protests must be submitted via postal service, postmarked by the due date, and sent to the BLM Eastern States Office, Attention: State Director, 20 M St. S.E., Suite 950, Washington, D.C. 20003; or by fax to: 202-912-7798.

More

The sale notice, environmental assessments, maps of the parcels, and stipulations are linked at the BLM Eastern States website, blm.gov/programs/energy-and-minerals/oil-and-gas/leasing/regional-lease-sales/eastern-states.

Oil and gas leases are awarded for a term of 10 years and as long thereafter as there is production of oil and gas in paying quantities.

The federal government receives a royalty of 12 1/2 percent of the value of production. Each state government receives a 25 percent minimum share of the bonus bid and the royalty revenue from each lease issued in that state.