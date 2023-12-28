OPSB approves construction of natural gas pipeline in Butler County

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board on Dec. 21 approved Duke Energy Ohio’s proposal to replace 5.1 miles of natural gas pipeline located in the city of Monroe and Liberty and Lemon townships in Butler County.

The Butler County Phase 2 Natural Gas Pipeline will connect the utility’s existing Dicks Creek, Yankee and Butler stations, upgrading aging infrastructure and enhancing natural gas delivery in the area.

In separate business, the power siting board granted, in part, and denied, in part, applications for rehearing filed by various parties regarding the adoption of new administrative rules on all areas of OPSB jurisdiction, including the development of solar energy projects. The rules, found in Ohio Administrative Code Chapters 4906-1 through 4906-7, will be submitted to the Joint Committee on Agency Rule Review for review before taking effect.

The board also granted requests to transfer ownership of the interconnection switchyards for the Madison Fields Solar facility in Madison County to American Transmission Systems, Inc. and the Nestlewood Solar facility in Brown and Clermont counties to Duke Energy Ohio.

Additional information about today’s OPSB decisions is available at www.OPSB.ohio.gov. Copies of today’s opinions and orders will be available in case numbers 22-1072-GA-BTX (Duke pipeline), 21‑0902-GE-BRO (OPSB rulemaking), 19-1881-EL-BGN (Madison Fields Solar), and 18‑1546‑EL‑BGN (Nestlewood Solar). A recorded webcast of the board’s meeting is available on the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/user/PUCOhio.