OPSB postpones public hearing for solar project

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board has postponed the local hearing scheduled to obtain public testimony regarding Nottingham Solar LLC’s proposal to construct a 100 megawatt solar-powered electric generation facility in Athens Township in Harrison County.

The local hearing, originally scheduled for Jan. 6 in New Athens, Ohio, will be rescheduled at a later date.

Nottingham Solar filed a motion Dec. 3 to suspend the procedural schedule in case number 21-0270-EL-BGN. In its motion, Nottingham Solar stated that additional time is required in order to provide the OPSB staff with information needed to complete the staff report of investigation.

The board suspended the procedural schedule Dec. 10 in response to the developer’s request.

The proposed Nottingham Solar project would consist of solar panel arrays and associated facilities occupying approximately 580 acres within a 1,200-acre project area. The project would include electrical collection lines, inverters, access roads, perimeter fencing, a substation and a generation interconnect line.

Additional information regarding the proposed solar facility is available on the OPSB website at OPSB.ohio.gov in case number 21-0270-EL-BGN.