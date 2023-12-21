OPSB schedules hearing for proposed battery energy storage facility in Montgomery County

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board will hold a local public hearing regarding Prairie Flyer Energy Storage LLC’s proposal to construct an 85-megawatt battery energy storage system in Vandalia, Ohio.

The hearing is scheduled for Feb. 12, at 6 p.m. at Vandalia Branch of the Dayton Metro Library, 330 South Dixie Drive, Vandalia, Ohio 45377.

Testimony will be limited to five minutes per witness, and the hearing transcript will become part of the case record considered by the power siting board. Witnesses will register when they arrive at the hearing and will testify in the order in which they register. If a witness wishes to supplement their testimony with an exhibit, a copy of the document should be provided to the administrative law judge during the hearing.

The adjudicatory hearing is scheduled for March 12, at 10 a.m., at the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, 180 E. Broad St., 11th floor, Columbus, Ohio. During the adjudicatory hearing, the applicant, OPSB staff and intervening parties will provide expert testimony and evidence regarding the facilities.

The proposed Prairie Flyer Energy Storage facility would be sited on approximately 7.3 acres of a currently vacant 19.3-acre parcel located at 175 Northwoods Boulevard in Vandalia. The facility would provide peak power and power quality support, assisting the electric grid in providing reliable and stable energy to consumers in the area.

Additional information regarding the proposed solar facility is available online at www.OPSB.ohio.gov under case number 23-0145-EL-BGN.