OPSB schedules hearing for proposed solar energy facility in Columbiana County

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board will hold a local public hearing regarding Kensington PV I, LLC’s proposal to construct a 135-megawatt solar‑powered electric generation facility in Franklin Township, in Columbiana County.

The hearing is scheduled for Feb. 15 at 5 p.m., St. John’s Catholic Church, 16017 Smith Road, Summitville, Ohio 43962.

Testimony will be limited to five minutes per witness, and the hearing transcript will become part of the case record considered by the OPSB. Witnesses will register when they arrive at the hearing and will testify in the order in which they register. If a witness wishes to supplement their testimony with an exhibit, a copy of the document should be provided to the administrative law judge during the hearing.

The proposed Kensington Solar project would consist of solar panel arrays and associated facilities on about 1,000 acres. In addition to the solar panel arrays, the facility would include electrical collection lines, inverters, access roads, perimeter fencing and a substation. Additional information regarding the proposed solar facility is available online at www.OPSB.ohio.gov under case number 21-0764-EL-BGN.