OSU Extension offers conferences for small farms

WILMINGTON, Ohio — Small farm owners who want to learn more about how to make their farms work better for them, expand their operations, or find ways to utilize acreage can attend two small farm conferences this spring.

– Seeds to Success, March 16, Northwest State Community College, 22600 state Route 34, Archbold.

Participants will be able to choose from 24 sessions with Ohio State and industry experts, and attend a trade show for small farmers.

– Opening Doors to Success, March 29 and 30, OSU South Centers, Piketon.

Friday activities will begin at 8:30 a.m. with the PSA Grower Training Course to satisfy the FSMA Produce Safety Rule requirement.

On Saturday, the conference will feature 31 sessions from Ohio State and industry experts, and a trade show for small farmers.

The two conferences will not cover all the same speakers or topics. Some topics include poultry production, forages and hay, livestock production, and aquaculture.

The conferences are an outgrowth of the Ohio New and Small Farm College, an eight-week program created by OSU Extension that offers an introduction to the business of small farming for those new to the industry.

For more information, visit agnr.osu.edu/small-farm-programs or contact Tony Nye, Ohio State University educator and Small Farm Program leader, at 937-382-0901 or nye.1@osu.edu.