OSU Extension plans women in ag webinar for Feb. 2

OWENSVILLE, Ohio — Ohio State University Extension and Ohio Women in Agriculture Learning Network Team will host the next Women in Ag Wednesday Webinar on Identifying and Controlling Invasive Species in the Fence Row and Woodland Edge on Feb. 7.

The unwanted and invasive plant list seems to be growing — literally and figuratively. During the webinar, educators will discuss these problematic plants, how to identify them and methods of managing them.

Register at go.osu.edu/wiawednesdaywebinars2024 one time for the whole series.

The 2024 Series will be on the first Wednesday of each month 10:30-11:30 a.m. via Zoom.