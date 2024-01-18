OSU Extension to hold lambing, kidding clinic Jan. 24

WILMINGTON, Ohio — Ohio State Extension Clinton County will hold a lambing and kidding clinic on Jan. 24 from 5-7 p.m. at the Clinton County Extension Office, 111 S Nelson Ave., Wilmington.

The clinic is being offered for free to small ruminant producers and those who are considering raising goats and sheep in the future.

At 5:30 p.m., Delaware County Extension educator Jacci Smith will present a birthing problem simulator and discuss gestation nutrition, facilities and overall management to ensure successful lambing and kidding seasons. Clinton County Extension educator Brooks Warner will discuss the breeding soundness of rams and bucks and parasite management at 6:30 p.m.

Dinner will be provided. Those interested in attending are asked to register by Jan. 22 by calling 937-382-0901 or emailing warner.948@osu.edu.