OSU names Hartschuh dairy field specialist

COLUMBUS — Jason Hartschuh was hired as field specialist, dairy management and precision livestock for Ohio State University Extension in Ohio State University’s College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences.

Hartschuh, who previously served as an OSU Extension educator for agriculture and natural resources, will begin his new position Nov. 1, said Jacqueline Kirby Wilkins, associate dean and director, OSU Extension.

Hartschuh will focus on providing research and education in precision livestock farming, dairy market conditions and policy, dairy facility design for animal welfare, livestock facility ventilation, and dairy calf and heifer care. He will also work to bridge connections between livestock nutritionists and agronomists to help produce high-quality, low-cost feeds.

Hartschuh said he looks forward to continuing to build relationships with Ohio livestock farmers and working with them to solve the challenges they are facing, which will ultimately also help to make their farms more sustainable for future generations.

“My primary focus will be on helping Ohio farmers to keep their operations successful by assisting dairy producers with risk management strategies, along with working to bring the latest precision livestock technologies to Ohio producers,” he said. “I will also continue some of the work I am currently doing on corn vomitoxin risk management, as this is very important to Ohio dairy and livestock producers.”

Prior to accepting this role, Hartschuh served as an OSU Extension educator in Crawford County for 10 years, focusing on agriculture and natural resources. During this time, he conducted many on-farm research projects, with his latest focus on ways to improve forage production and decrease vomitoxin levels in corn. He’s also been active in helping dairy producers understand USDA risk management programs.