OSU project receives funding to increase adoption of conservation practices

WASHINGTON — The Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research announced three grants totaling $474,550 as part of the Achieving Conservation through Targeting Information, Outreach and Networking program. ACTION supports projects exploring how to increase landowner willingness to adopt conservation practices that provide a range of ecosystem benefits. The Walton Family Foundation provided matching funds to the ACTION program.

Researchers at Iowa State University, Ohio State University and University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension received grants to increase farmers’ use of conservation practices, in particular in-field, edge-of-field and edge-of-stream practices that include controlled drainage, grassed waterways and restored wetlands.

Edge-of-field practices can help farmers regulate water storage, improve water quality, support soil health and enhance wildlife habitat in working landscapes. However, implementation of conservation practices has proven to be a challenge in part due to a lack of effective knowledge of the barriers and challenges to implementation.

Robyn Wilson, professor, Risk Analysis and Decision Science at Ohio State University received an FFAR grant of $120,238. The total grant amount was $246,924. Almost half of growers who do not implement conservation practices have positive attitudes about those practices. Wilson’s project is testing the effects of interventions meant to close this gap. Researchers will develop targeted engagement that addresses farmers’ needs, including plans for overcoming challenges and maintaining motivation to continue conservation practices when financial incentives end.