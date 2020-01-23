Ottawa County Agriculture Community Breakfast scholarship

The Ottawa County Agriculture CommUnity Breakfast funds an annual scholarship for a deserving student who has chosen to pursue an agricultural degree.

The scholarship criteria include:

The applicant must be attending a high school in Ottawa County.

Within the next year, the applicant must be an entering freshman to an accredited college, university or technical school in any field of agriculture.

The scholarship will be awarded at the Ottawa County Agriculture Community Breakfast on March 20.

Apply

Download and complete the application:

Agriculture CommUnity Breakfast Scholarship Application