What would the undertaker say about this man?

He asked my sister, brother, and me for clues.

There lingers that memory from early childhood

Of waking to a cold draft from an opened car door

After the long drive home from visiting family friends,

Being carried by hard hands through the winter night

Into the familiar smell of home.

Wooden farm tools and door latches

Burnished to a gloss by the daily passing

Of those hard hands.

The tens of thousands of baby chicks given new life

By those hard hands.

The threat of discipline

From those hard hands.

The skills acquired by the watching

Of those hard hands.

The volumes of old tales, elucidated

By those hard hands.

The dying touch

Of those softened hands.

Gayle Gladding, 1912-2002, was a poultry farmer in Windsor, Ohio, on the farm settled by his great-great-grandparents in 1806.

— Harmon Gladding, Windsor, Ohio