Outdoors day camp set for Aug. 24

DOVER, Ohio — The Norma Johnson Center is hosting a free adventure day camp full of outdoor activities from 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Aug. 24 at the Norma Johnson Center.

The adventure camp will teach the principles of wildlife management and safe, ethical and responsible hunting to youth. This camp is open to the first 50 children 7 to 17 who register by Aug. 9.

Those attending will learn about fishing, shotgun and crossbows along with two other outdoor topics.

Instructors from the Tuscarawas County Shooting Sports program will be running the archery and shooting part of the day. Other qualified individuals from Ohio Department of Natural Resources and trained program staff will also be present to instruct participants in various topics.

A parent or guardian is asked to stay during the event but this is not a must. Lunch is provided. This event will be held near the picnic shelter on Conservation Drive and could be rescheduled if weather is not permitting.

To register, call 330-339-7976 or download the registration form at normajohnsoncenter.com under events and send it to 85 E. Iron Avenue Dover, OH 44622.