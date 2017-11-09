Pa. animal health labs earn quality credential

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s Animal Diagnostic Laboratory System (PADLS) has been recognized with a national quality credential.

This puts Pennsylvania among the leading states to have earned this distinction, demonstrating the system’s ongoing commitment to animal health and food safety.

Top research

The system draws on the resources of three Pennsylvania laboratories: the Pennsylvania Veterinary Laboratory at the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture in Harrisburg, Penn State’s Animal Diagnostic Laboratory in State College, and the University of Pennsylvania’s New Bolton Center in Kennett Square.

All three facilities employ nationally respected scientists and are accredited by the American Association of Veterinary Laboratory Diagnosticians.

After evaluating PADLS’s laboratory capacity, staff credentials, and state-of-the-art facilities, the accreditation committee of the American Association of Veterinary Laboratory Diagnosticians has recommended a full five-year accreditation for the system.

Animal health

PADLS is charged with providing an early warning and quick response when diseases threaten Pennsylvania’s animals, identifying infectious and contagious diseases rapidly and accurately, identifying chemicals and contaminants that threaten animal and human health, assisting in the diagnosis of animal health issues, conducting research to support federal and state regulatory programs, and certifying animals for export.

Staff

Dr. David Wolfgang, Pennsylvania’s state veterinarian, said the three labs work together to cover the diverse needs of the state’s agriculture industry and employ talented personnel who combat threats to animals and the food supply.

Representatives from PADLS’ member laboratories share information about controlling diseases such as rabies, avian influenza, brucellosis and chronic wasting disease.

Labs

PADLS laboratories participate in animal disease control and eradication programs, as well as regulatory testing for local, interstate and international movement of animals and animal material.

The lab is certified as a Biosafety Level 2 facility with higher-level capabilities.

Penn State’s Animal Diagnostic Laboratory provides PADLS with state-of-the-art virology diagnostics, as well as parasitology, bacteriology, serology and avian and large animal pathology services.

The University of Pennsylvania’s New Bolton Center provides toxicology services, particularly for Pennsylvania’s equine industry, as well as microbiology, avian medicine and pathology, and large animal pathology.

Part of UPenn’s School of Veterinary Medicine, the New Bolton Center is the school’s teaching hospital with veterinary care facilities for large animals.

The PADLS laboratories are fully accredited by the American Association of Veterinary Laboratory Diagnosticians and are participating members of the National Animal Health Laboratory Network sponsored by the USDA.