Pa. dairy award winners selected

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Four dairy professionals were awarded in the 2021 Pennsylvania Dairy Industry Awards at the virtual Pennsylvania Dairy Summit

The annual awards program recognizes dairy professionals who showcase leadership, service, and excellence across the state’s dairy industry.

Innovator award

Allen and Mike Behrer, of Willow Behrer Farms, in Huntingdon County, received the Pennsylvania Dairy Innovator Award.

Distinguished producer

The Breneman family, of Franklin View Farms, in Lancaster County, received the Pennsylvania Distinguished Dairy Producer Award.

Service awards

Rick Ebert, president of the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau, received one of the Pennsylvania Dairy Service Awards.

Ebert is being recognized for his service and dedication to the Pennsylvania dairy industry. As the president of the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau since November 2014, Ebert has given years of service at the local and state level. Ebert also led the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau’s Dairy State Committee and presented testimony before the Pennsylvania Milk Marketing Board on behalf of dairy farmers across the state.

Currently, Ebert chairs the Pennsylvania Friends of Agriculture Foundation, a charitable organization supported by Pennsylvania Farm Bureau. He’s also served various roles in the American Farm Bureau Federation, mostly recently as a member of the executive committee.

Ebert also operates Ebert Family Farms in Blairsville, Westmoreland County, where they milk 80 registered Holsteins.

Ken Raney, executive director of the Pennsylvania Holstein Association, received one of the Pennsylvania Dairy Service Awards.

Raney is being honored for his service and involvement in a wide range of dairy organizations across the state. As executive director of the Pennsylvania Holstein Association, he has served the organization for 35 years. Raney helps manage yearly conventions and local meetings and has an active role in the junior program, which has grown in scope and participation over the years. He also manages the association’s finances and the export/quarantine/farm business.

Award process

All applications were reviewed by an awards committee of dairy producers and industry professionals. Nominees were evaluated for their contributions to the industry and letters of support from their peers and fellow dairy producers.

For more information about the awards program, visit centerfordairyexcellence.org/awards or call the Center For Dairy Excellence at 717-346-0849.