Pa. electric bills are going up for the summer

Pennsylvanians’ electric bills are going up for the summer months.

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission reminded electric customers that all of the state’s electric distribution companies increase prices on June 1 for non-shopping customers. The price jumps range from 2% to 30%.

Western Pennsylvania electric distribution companies prices to compare are as follows:

Duquesne Light, up 4.8%, from 7.07 to 7.41 cents per kWh.

Penelec, up 30%, with an increase from 4.981 to 6.462 cents per kWh.

Penn Power, up 25.8%, from 5.721 to 7.195 cents per kWh.

West Penn Power, up 11%, with an increase from 5.154 to 5.707 cents per kWh.

The Pennsylvania PUC encourages customers to review their electric bills and supplier contracts. Pennsylvania residents can shop for their energy generation supplier through PAPowerSwitch.com.

Electricity prices are usually the highest in the summer because demand is high as people need to cool their houses, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.