Pennsylvania invests $520,219 in urban ag grants

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The recipients of more than half a million in urban agriculture grants from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture were announced during the Pennsylvania Farm Show Jan. 10.

The grants, awarded to 20 projects in 10 counties, were made available through the Urban Agriculture Infrastructure Program. Applicants were eligible for up to $2,500 in micro grant funds, or up to $50,000 in collaboration grant funds, to assist food processors and growers in urban communities to complete projects such as expanding operations, site design, or planning to create community gardens, implementing aquaponic and hydroponic facilities, cold storage expansion, and more.

Over the past four years, the state has invested more than $2 million in urban agriculture, which leveraged an additional $2 million in matching funds. In total, 113 projects have been funded in 19 counties across the state.

Following are the western Pennsylvania grant recipients, listed by county:

Allegheny

Farm to Table, $20,000

Grow Pittsburgh, $50,000

Wilkinsburg Community Ministry, $26,625

OLDCO LLC, $37,821

Beaver

Crop and Kettle, $50,000

Butler

Butler Area School District, $30,000

Erie

Erie County Redevelopment Authority, $50,000

Wild Field Urban Farm, $1,679