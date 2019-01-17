Pa. names champion auctioneer

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Josh Mayhugh, of Chambersburg, Franklin County, was named champion auctioneer at the 40th Pennsylvania Auctioneers Association Bid Calling Contest Jan. 9, at the 103rd Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg.

Mayhugh, a third-generation auctioneer, has been auctioneering for 13 years. This was his second year competing in the Pennsylvania Auctioneer Competition. John Stauffer, of Newmanstown, Lebanon County, was named first runner-up in the contest. Elizabeth Stamm of Jonestown, Lebanon County, won top female auctioneer for the competition.

David Weaver, Allenwood, Union County, was named Rookie of the Year.

The competition consisted of three rounds: a practice round, a preliminary round, and a final round. After the first two rounds, the judges named the top 10 auctioneers for the final round. Contestants were judged on presentation, voice control, clarity, introduction and salesmanship by eight different judges.

Those in attendance could bid on and purchase a variety of items, with all proceeds going to the Pennsylvania Farm Show Scholarship Foundation and/or the Friends of the Pennsylvania Farm Show Foundation.