Pa. scholarship program supports farm show youth

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Farm Show Scholarship Foundation presented 28 college students with scholarships totaling $98,000, at the 102nd Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg.

Since its conception in 1993, the scholarship foundation has awarded more than $1.5 million in scholarships to 500 junior farm show exhibitors. In addition, Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences and Delaware Valley University awarded an additional $2,000 to their students receiving the award.

Recipients

Caleigh Anderson, of Westmoreland County; Catherine Anderson, from Three Springs, Huntingdon County; Justin Awckland, of Bucks County; Samuel Bacon from York County; Elizabeth Baker-Mikesell, of Juniata County; Laken Bankert, form York County; Heidi Barkley, of Bedford County; Mindy Beam, from Chester County;

Dominique Bennett, of Philadelphia County.

Abbey Cresswell, from Huntingdon County; Shelby Dean, of Lawrence County; Rachel Enos, from Warren County; Lauren Fair, of Potter County; Rebekah Fair, from Potter County.

James Hackinson, of Washington County; Cole Hickman, from Armstrong County; Michala Kuhlman, of Bradford County. Alyssa Lytle, from Lincoln University, Chester County; Emily Lytle, of Chester County; Katelyn Macatee, from Philadelphia County; Brooke Mazepink, of Chester County.

Madison McKinley, from Somerset County; Ronald Jacob Ritenour, Fayette County; Brittney Ross, Washington County; Roberta Seitz, of Mifflin County. Logan Svonavec, Somerset County; Zebulun Swartley, of Susquehanna County; Delbert Hunter Voight, from Lebanon County.

During the banquet, Barbizon also awarded a scholarship in the amount of $100,000 to Kaitlyn Hillenbrant.