Park rangers present two-day course for new hunters

CHARDON, Ohio — Geauga Park District’s Ranger Department is offering a Hunter Education Course for young and beginning hunters two upcoming Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Big Creek Park’s Donald W. Meyer Center. Registration for the course, set for Oct. 1 and 8, is required on the Ohio Division of Natural Resources’ website at oh-web.s3licensing.com/Event/Index.

Coursework will be for first-time hunters who want to acquire a hunting license, covering a range of topics from conservation, safety and ethics to the proper handling of firearms, bowhunting gear and more.

All necessary equipment will be provided, but students should bring a pencil or pen and a highlighter. Students must attend both days and pass a 100-question multiple choice exam by a score of 75% or higher in order to obtain certification toward a hunting license after the course. All under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

For more on Geauga Park District offerings, call 440-286-9516 or visit geaugaparkdistrict.org.