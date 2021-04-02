Patterson takes over as Ohio Farm Bureau Federation president

Bill Patterson, of Chesterland, Ohio is the new president of Ohio Farm Bureau Federation.

He was elected after Frank Burkett, of Massillon, Ohio, resigned to stand for election to the Nationwide board of directors. Burkett was elected to the Nationwide insurance company board on April 1.

Burkett, who runs a dairy farm in Stark County, served as the organization’s president for five years. Ohio Farm Bureau founded the Farm Bureau Mutual Automobile Insurance Company in 1926, which later became Nationwide. Nationwide is the top insurer of farms in the nation.

New president

Patterson, a member of Ohio Farm Bureau’s state board since 2011, has been OFBF’s first vice president for the past five years and previously served as treasurer.

He is a 26-year member of the Geauga County Farm Bureau and will continue to serve as the District 4 trustee representing Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake and Trumbull counties.

Patterson raises apples, strawberries, peaches and produces maple syrup. The agritourism operation includes a farm market, bakery, fall fun fest, pick-your-own apples and strawberries and a wedding venue. They also wholesale apple cider throughout northeast Ohio.

Vice president

Replacing Patterson as first vice president of Ohio Farm Bureau is Cy Prettyman, of New Bloomington, Ohio. He will also remain as the District 7 representative, covering Crawford, Marion, Morrow and Richland counties.

Prettyman raises corn and soybeans and has a direct-to-consumer beef enterprise.

A 25-year member of Marion County Farm Bureau, Prettyman served as its president and has been active with local and state Pork Producers Councils and Ohio Cattlemen’s Association.

Treasurer

Ohio Farm Bureau’s new treasurer is Lane Osswald, of Eldorado, Ohio, taking over the role previously filled by Prettyman. Osswald will remain the representative for District 18 serving members in Butler, Hamilton, Montgomery and Preble counties.

Osswald’s family grows corn, soybeans, wheat and vegetables and provides custom farming services. He is a licensed commercial pesticide applicator and an experienced crop advisor for many local clients.

He has been a member of Preble County Farm Bureau for 22 years, has served on the Ohio Soybean Association board and is a board member of the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation.