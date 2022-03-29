Patty Runnels Women in Science Scholarship applications available

Who: Crawford County Conservation District/Woodcock Creek Nature Center

What: “Patty Runnels Women in Science Scholarship” Applications

Where: Crawford County Conservation District, Meadville, Pa.

When: April 1 through May 6, 2022

The Crawford County Conservation District will award the “Patty Runnels Women in Science Scholarship” on behalf of Mrs. Runnels’ family to a Crawford County student who is pursuing a college degree in a science discipline.

This $500.00 Scholarship is given in honor of former Meadville resident Patty Runnels and funded by her family. Patty was active for about 40 years in the EASI (Environmental Alliance for Senior Involvement) group and later CCSEC (Crawford County Senior Environmental Corps), where she acted as Secretary for the members, working right beside her husband Dick Runnels. CCSEC, a water quality monitoring group, was administered through the Crawford County Conservation District, where monthly meetings were held and water testing events and macroinvertebrate studies took place.

Patty also volunteered at the Woodcock Creek Nature Center, assisting with some student field trips and environmental education programs. She enjoyed taking part in the annual Great Backyard Bird Count. Additionally, she lent a hand at Allegheny College Creek Connections symposiums each year, as well as with Woodcock Lake and Pymatuning fish habitat building projects and annual Linesville Fish Hatchery open house events.

Scholarship information and application forms are available at the Crawford County Conservation District office at 21742 German Road, Meadville, or online on the District website: http://www.crawfordconservation.org. Contact District Manager Tracey Crawford or Environmental Educator Kathy Uglow at 814-763-5269 for more information.