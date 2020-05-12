2020 Paulding County Fair cancels

*We are following this story as closely as possible. Stay tuned for updates.

The 2020 Paulding County Fair is canceled, due to safety concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The senior and junior fair boards, along with the county health department and commissioners, made the decision in a May 11 virtual meeting, reported Paulding Progress.

The fair, in Paulding, Ohio, was scheduled to begin June 13, just a month away. Ohio is under a stay-at-home order until at least May 29, and the order prohibits fairs, festivals and parades in addition to limiting gatherings to 10 people or less.

The fair board said in April that it would only hold a junior fair this year. Fair board secretary Heather Cooper later said in May that the board was a month behind on getting ready, since stay-at-home orders prevented it from beginning work on the fairgrounds in April.

Now, that junior fair has been canceled as well.

The fair board has packers lined up for the junior fair livestock. Junior fair exhibitors who complete quality assurance and skillathon are considered a completed project and can sell their livestock to these packers. The board is also considering a virtual “add on” auction.

The board is also hoping to plan a fun day for county 4-H and FFA members in the fall.

While Gov. Mike DeWine has a fair advisory group developing guidelines for county fairs, the state has offered no timeline for lifting restrictions on mass gatherings.

“This was the most difficult decision most of us have ever had to make,” the fair said in a Facebook post. “We came together as one, to make this tough decision for the best interest of the community.”