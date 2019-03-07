Pelanda continues meet-and-greet tour

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Agriculture continues its series of informal meet-and-greet events across Ohio with Director Dorothy Pelanda.

The events, planned at the following locations, are open to the public:

March 12: 2 p.m. – FFA Camp Muskingum Discover Center, 3266 Dyewood Road SW, Carrollton;

March 13: 8 a.m. – Round Lake Camp Dining Hall, 114 State Route 3, Lakeville;

12:30 p.m. – Westfield Township Building, 6699 Buffham Road, Seville;

2:30 p.m. – Wellington Reservation Visitor Center, 535 Jones Road, Wellington;

March 22: 10 a.m. – Robert Fulton Ag Center, 8770 State Route 108, Wauseon;

12:30 p.m. – Wood County Fairgrounds, 13800 W. Poe Road, Bowling Green;

2:30 p.m. – Department of Job and Family Services, 2511 Countryside Drive, Fremont;

March 25: 10 a.m. – Claridon Woodlands, 11383 Claridon Troy Road, Chardon;

Noon: Portage SWCD Garden Meeting Room, 6970 State Route 88, Ravenna;

March 29: 10 a.m. – Ag Credit Building, Upper Level Conference Room, 5362 U.S. Route 42, Mount Gilead;

1 p.m. – Trenton Township Hall, 15495 Hartford Road, Sunbury;

April 1: 9 a.m. – Rolling Plains United Methodist Church, 3350 Moxahala Park Road, Zanesville;

11:30 a.m. – Ohio National Guard Armory, 241 S. Front St., Marietta;

3:30 p.m. – Fairfield Ag Center, 831 College Ave., Lancaster;

April 5: 10 a.m. – Ohio Valley Mall, Community Room, 67800 Mall Ring Road, St. Clairsville;

1 p.m. – Cassell Station Volunteer Fire Dept., 4500 Peters Creek Road, Cambridge;

April 8: 10 a.m. – Brown County Fairgrounds Administration Building, 325 W. State St., Georgetown;

2 p.m. – Butler SWCD, 1802 Princeton Road, Hamilton;

April 12: 12:30 p.m. – Defiance SWCD Office, Suite C, 06879 Evansport Road, Defiance;

3 p.m. – Perry Township Administrative Building, 2408 E. Breese Road, Lima.