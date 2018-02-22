Penn State Beaver campus gets $50,000 to launch hub

MONACA, Pa. — Penn State University recently announced four new seed grants, each valued at $50,000, designed to bolster entrepreneurship and economic development.

Penn State Beaver is one of the recipients along with campuses at DuBois, Greater Allegheny and Hazleton.

Hubs

The 21 innovation hubs and programs use partnerships with local community organizations and local industry to meet the needs of their business startup ecosystem.

Through a competitive process, the winning grant proposals include varying combinations of training, mentorship and space to improve entrepreneurial leadership and spur economic development.

The free programs and services of each center are available to Penn State students and faculty, as well as community members who are not affiliated with Penn State.

Beaver campus

Penn State Beaver has been working with government and industry in the region to lay the foundation for a hub that will help to drive local innovation and entrepreneurship and could include a business incubator and co-working space.

Already, the campus has established an advisory group that links local businesses with faculty and students who can provide technical expertise and mentorship.