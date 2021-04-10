Penn State Extension sets webinar on solar leasing for landowners

Penn State Extension is offering a webinar at 12 p.m. May 19 to help landowners navigate a solar lease.

“Leasing for Solar Development” will discuss how the decision to lease or sell property for solar will impact families, farms and communities for decades to come.

The webinar will discuss what is driving the solar leasing activity, what siting considerations exist and what you should look for and avoid in a solar lease agreement. The webinar is free to participants. It will be held live online via Zoom.

Penn State Extension educators Dan Brockett and Jonathan Laughner and Penn State Center for Agricultural and Shale Law staff attorney Brook Duer will speak during the webinar.

Register or find out more information by clicking here.

Other webinar scheduled

Penn State Extension is holding another live webinar on utility scale solar and siting considerations at 12 p.m. April 27. The presentation will include a virtual tour of several recently installed solar facilities in Pennsylvania and New York.

Information will be presented on how stormwater is managed at a large solar facility, planning proper vegetative cover prior to construction, selection of forage species for use in solar grazing, options for fencing in an agricultural area.

There will also be a discussion on impervious surfaces, control structures and protection of environmentally sensitive areas. Speakers include Brockett, extension educator, David Yoxtheimer, extension associate and Tom Murphy, director of Penn State’s Marcellus Center for Outreach and Research.

The webinar is free. Registrants will also receive access to a recording of the webinar after the session. To register, click here.

