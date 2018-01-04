Penn State offers beekeeping 101 online course

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Beginner and experienced beekeepers and those thinking about taking up backyard beekeeping can get the information they need from Beekeeping 101, an online beekeeping course offered by Penn State Extension.

The course was created by a team led by Tom Butzler, Penn State Extension horticulture educator, and Maryann Frazier, now-retired senior extension associate in entomology.

Course

The 10-module course combines video, multimedia and interactive activities that participants can complete at their own pace.

The modules provide basic knowledge needed to keep and manage a healthy beehive and to produce honey and beeswax.

Modules cover bee biology, bee behavior, hive management, equipment, diseases and pests, swarming, and other topics.

Butzler noted that beekeeping requires maintenance and care throughout the year. Beekeeping 101 examines how to work with hives throughout the seasonal calendar, helping participants understand what’s happening in their hives at all times of the year.

Details. More information about Penn State’s online Beekeeping 101 course is available at http://beekeeping101.psu.edu.