Penn State plans Mediterranean meal webinar

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — In Penn State Extension’s virtual cooking class, Let’s Cook at Home: Mediterranean webinar, participants will create and enjoy an authentic Mediterranean meal. The webinar will be Feb. 11, 6-7 p.m.

Participants can cook along with Penn State Extension educators or just watch to get some meal ideas. Prep instructions and videos will be sent out the weekend before the webinar to allow time to collect ingredients and set up for success.

To register, visit extension.psu.edu/lets-cook-at-home-mediterranean. Closed captioning is available during this webinar.

For more extension educational programming related to food, family and health, visit extension.psu.edu/youth-family-and-health/nutrition-diet-and-health/nutrition-and-food/shopby/webinars.