Penn State plans sheep and goat workshops

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Southwestern Pennsylvania provides an ideal environment to raise sheep and goats.

Those who want to learn more about raising sheep or goats in the region can attend workshops sponsored by Penn State Extension, the state Department of Agriculture, Fayette County Community Action Agency, and Republic Food Enterprise Center.

Four workshops will be held in November and December. All workshops will run from 6 to 9:30 p.m. and include a light dinner. There is no cost to attend.

Workshops will take place as follows:

Greene County : Nov. 29, at the Greene County Fairgrounds 4-H Building in Waynesburg.

: Nov. 29, at the Greene County Fairgrounds 4-H Building in Waynesburg. Washington County : Nov. 30, at the West Alexander Presbyterian Church in West Alexander.

: Nov. 30, at the West Alexander Presbyterian Church in West Alexander. Indiana County : Dec. 6, at the Penn State Extension office in Indiana.

: Dec. 6, at the Penn State Extension office in Indiana. Somerset County: Dec. 17, at the Laurel Highlands Animal Health Reproduction Facility in Rockwood.

Featured topics will include an overview of sheep and goat production practices. The first session titled What Do I Need to Get Started, will cover where to find sheep or goats to purchase, as well as selection principles.

This presentation also will include animal-handling principles and equipment needs. The second topic, Reproduction Basics, will cover preparing animals for breeding through flushing and assessing breeding soundness, plus how to handle breeding and lambing or kidding issues.

There is no cost to attend, but registration is requested no later than a week prior to the meeting. For more details or to register, contact the Penn State Extension office in Bedford County at 814-623-4800.