Penn State webinar series focuses on home food preservation

PENNSYLVANIA

Food preservation. Best practices in home food preservation techniques will be the focus of Penn State Extension webinar series with topics ranging from jams and jellies to pressure canning.

The Sept. 21 webinar, 1-2:30 p.m., will cover charcuterie accompaniments. The session Sept. 23, 7-8:30 p.m., will focus on an introduction to drying. Reduced sodium and reduced sugar foods will be the topic Sept. 30, 1-2:30 p.m.

Each of these webinars will explain the scientific reasoning behind today’s recommended methods for home food preservation while dispelling food preservation myths and unsafe practices of the past. You may register for each of the webinars individually or attend as many as you would like. The cost of each webinar is $5.

To register for charcuterie accompaniments, visit extension.psu.edu/home-food-preservation-charcuterie-accompaniments.

To register for introduction to drying, visit extension.psu.edu/home-food-preservation-introduction-to-drying.

To register for reduced sodium and reduced sugar foods, visit extension.psu.edu/home-food-preservation-reduced-sodium-and-reduced-sugar-foods.

To see all the webinars offered, visit extension.psu.edu/food-safety-and-quality/home-food-safety/see-all-home-food-safety/shopby/webinars.

