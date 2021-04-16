PennAg scholarships available

PennAg is proud to once again sponsor scholarships, awarding funds to students of PennAg member families.

For 2021, PennAg is offering $1,500 scholarships to high school seniors or those currently enrolled in a higher education program, with plans to pursue a career in agriculture. This doesn’t have to mean you’re planning to be a farmer — this also includes food scientists, veterinarians, ag teachers and many other agricultural-related careers.

PennAg is also excited to announce that the application process has moved online. No need to make copies and mail documents — simply scan and upload necessary items here

PennAg believes in building relationships and connecting with the youth of the agriculture industry is imperative to the growth and success of the agriculture community. In an effort to ensure the PennAg Scholarship Fund is assisting in the growth and development of the future of the agriculture industry in and around Pennsylvania, eligible applicants must be:

Currently employed by a PennAg member company OR have a parent who is currently employed by a PennAg member company

Enrolled in a post-secondary educational institution, trade or technical schooling program (2 year minimum) with a focus on agriculture A committee of PennAg Board Members will judge eligible applications for academics, activities, essay and interest in pursuing a career in agriculture. the deadline to apply is May 14. Award recipients will be announced in July.