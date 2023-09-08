Pennsylvania 4-H announces scholarship winners

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Pennsylvania 4-H announced this year’s recipients of the Allen L. and Richard H. Baker Memorial 4-H Scholarship. Receiving awards are Nina Coolidge, of Tioga County, Caleb Antram, of Somerset County, Elizabeth Bruner, of Indiana County, and Taylor Rafferty, of Jefferson County.

The annual scholarship was established to honor Professor Allen L. Baker and his son Richard H. Baker for their years of dedicated service to the university.

Allen L. Baker was involved in 4-H club work for 38 years and was the state 4-H club leader for 37 years. Starting in 1946, Richard H. Baker worked for Penn State University for 38 years, serving as assistant treasurer and director of financial management from 1976 to 1984.

Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences awards the scholarship to current or former Pennsylvania 4-H members who have completed at least one semester and are enrolled as full-time undergraduate students at Penn State’s University Park campus or at Commonwealth Campuses.

Coolidge, who was awarded $1,935, is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in agricultural and extension education. During her time in 4-H, Coolidge engaged in a variety of market and breeding livestock projects and community service. As a summer intern at the Tioga County 4-H office, she assisted in organizing youth programs. In college, Coolidge serves as a Farm Show Junior Committee member and a Global Learning in Agriculture intern and participates in campus clubs.

Antram, an animal science major, received a $1,850 award. While in 4-H, he participated in market and breeding livestock projects and square dancing. He was a National 4-H Congress delegate, camp counselor and leader in the Somerset County Council. Antram also worked as an artificial insemination technician for a local veterinarian and takes part in the Block and Bridle Club in college.

Bruner was awarded $1,000. A major in forest ecosystem management, Bruner’s 4-H activities included forestry/wildlife, shooting sports, expressive arts and livestock. She served as a national 4-H shooting sports ambassador, a state 4-H council member, a National 4-H Congress delegate and an Indiana County 4-H ambassador. An active leader in her community, she represents many wildlife organizations and interned with the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

Rafferty received a $1,000 award. She is studying agricultural and extension education and wildlife technology. In 4-H, she participated in livestock, equine, community service and public speaking projects. She took part in the virtual program “Curbing Our Carbon Footprint,” which educated many schools about carbon’s environmental impact. A longtime exhibitor at the Pennsylvania Farm Show, Rafferty also mentors younger Jefferson County 4-H youth.