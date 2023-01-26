Pennsylvania Auctioneers Association holds 75th annual conference

HARRISBURG, Pa. — This year marked 75 years of the Pennsylvania Auctioneers Association and it celebrated at the yearly convention and trade show, Jan. 10 through 13.

Over 200 auction professionals were in attendance. Eighteen presenters from around the country offered information.

Some of the presenters were from the PAA membership itself, including past auctioneer competition champions Matt Hostetter, J. Meryl Stoltzfus and John Stauffer who led a “Bid Calling Workshop,” where auctioneers could bid call and get some pointers.

Awards

Several awards are given out to honor some of those who have dedicated their careers to the industry and who have made the industry better.

Daniel A. Trace of Trace Auction Service in Meadville, Pennsylvania, was the newest inductee into the PAA Hall of Fame. This award is given to an individual based on integrity, honesty, high moral character, acute fairness and distinction, and is bestowed on an auctioneer each year who, over the course of his or her profession, has committed him or herself to fostering excellence in the auction industry.

The title of Auctioneer of the Year is given to an auctioneer who has shown excellent leadership, high ethical standards, willingness to share with others, participation in community affairs and outstanding contributions to the PAA and the auction profession. This year’s recipient was Kimberly K. Douglass of Kimberly K. Auction, LLC in Boyertown, Pennsylvania.

Competition

Annually, the PAA hosts the Pennsylvania Auctioneer Competition Championship at the Harrisburg Farm Show Complex during the week of the PA Farm Show.

The competition was held Jan. 11 and highlighted the best auctioneers licensed in the state of Pennsylvania. Seventeen contestants competed, with Brian Burke II, of Meshoppen, Pennsylvania, coming out as the overall champion.

The runner-up was Shawn Carbaugh, of Spring Grove, Pennsylvania; the rookie (licensed for less than two years) was Spencer Karns of Claysburg, Pennsylvania; and the top female competitor was Dana Balsamo of Princeton, New Jersey.

There was also a Champion of Champions auctioneer contest. This is a contest that is only held once every five years and consists of past PA Auctioneer Competition Champions. This year there were 10 contestants.

Coming out on top was J. Meryl Stoltzfus, of Newport, Pennsylvania; runner up was John Stauffer, of Robesonia, Pennsylvania; and in third place was Patrick Morgan, of New Holland, Pennsylvania.

Companies awarded

Several auction companies were given awards in the first-place categories within the PAA Advertising and Marketing Contest, including Patrick Morgan Auction Services, LLC; Alderfer Auction; Hurley Auctions; Les Longenecker; L&H Auctions; H.K. Keller; Lane Ryan Auctions; Pook and Pook, Inc; Ken Geyer Real Estate Auctioneers; and Hostetter Auctioneers.

The Best of Show, strictly a judges’ award, was bestowed on Hostetter Auctioneers, who also won the Advertising and Marketing award of Auctioneer’s Choice, which was judged and chosen by all auctioneers attending the conference.

Officers for the Pennsylvania Auctioneers Association for 2023 include President Lon Clemmer, of Harleysville, Pennsylvania; President-Elect Thomas Saylor, of Felton, Pennsylvania; Vice President Michael Calvert, of Linesville, Pennsylvania; and Treasurer Robert A. Ensminger, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Jamie Shearer, of Downingtown, Pennsylvania, will serve on the PAA Board as the immediate past president. Kimberly K. Douglass, of Boyertown, Pennsylvania, is the executive director for the association.

To find out more about the association, go to paauctioneers.org or contact the association at info@paauctioneers.org.